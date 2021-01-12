Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 24,404,852 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.82 Billion, closed the recent trade at $22.29 per share which meant it gained $2.21 on the day or 11.01% during that session. The OXY stock price is -113.46% off its 52-week high price of $47.58 and 61.78% above the 52-week low of $8.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Sporting 11.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the OXY stock price touched $22.60- or saw a rise of 0.04%. Year-to-date, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have moved 30.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have changed 8.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump -21.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +30.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -64.11% from current levels.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -357.93%, compared to -18.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -110% and -1.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.31 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.25 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.8 Billion and $6.45 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36.6% for the current quarter and -34.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -122.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.86%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 25 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.2%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.79% with a share float percentage of 68.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 951 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 121.31 Million shares worth more than $1.21 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 92.87 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $929.67 Million and represent 9.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.79% shares in the company for having 72583126 shares of worth $726.56 Million while later fund manager owns 21.63 Million shares of worth $216.47 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

