FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,992,335 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.41 Million, closed the last trade at $2.14 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 11.46% during that session. The HUGE stock price is -554.21% off its 52-week high price of $14 and 40.19% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 772.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 913.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Sporting 11.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the HUGE stock price touched $2.30-6 or saw a rise of 6.96%. Year-to-date, FSD Pharma Inc. shares have moved 37.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) have changed 23.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 367.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +367.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 367.29% from current levels.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.73% with a share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FSD Pharma Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wedbush Securities Inc with over 64.3 Thousand shares worth more than $163.97 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Wedbush Securities Inc held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 43.1 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.91 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored