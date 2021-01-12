Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 1,607,724 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.38 Million, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 8.77% during that session. The LODE stock price is -70.97% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 73.39% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 833.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 478.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

Sporting 8.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the LODE stock price touched $1.3 or saw a rise of 4.62%. Year-to-date, Comstock Mining Inc. shares have moved 19.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) have changed 14.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 262.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +262.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 262.9% from current levels.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +75.4%.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.67% with a share float percentage of 10.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Mining Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 816.58 Thousand shares worth more than $881.9 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management, with the holding of over 329.28 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $355.62 Thousand and represent 0.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 129000 shares of worth $139.32 Thousand while later fund manager owns 106.6 Thousand shares of worth $115.13 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.

