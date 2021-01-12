FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,065,110 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $484.15 Million, closed the last trade at $15.17 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 3.76% during that session. The FSRV stock price is -3.36% off its 52-week high price of $15.68 and 39.35% above the 52-week low of $9.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 656.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) trade information

Sporting 3.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jan 07 when the FSRV stock price touched $15.68- or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, FinServ Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 21.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) have changed 48%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.14% with a share float percentage of 85.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FinServ Acquisition Corp. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 1.75 Million shares worth more than $17.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 6.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.66 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.62 Million and represent 6.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Special Opportunities Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.3% shares in the company for having 333334 shares of worth $3.34 Million while later fund manager owns 109.95 Thousand shares of worth $1.1 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored