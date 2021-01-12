180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,064,411 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.16 Million, closed the last trade at $2.7 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 5.06% during that session. The ATNF stock price is -325.93% off its 52-week high price of $11.5 and 29.63% above the 52-week low of $1.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 658.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Sporting 5.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 06 when the ATNF stock price touched $2.74-1 or saw a rise of 1.46%. Year-to-date, 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares have moved -1.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) have changed 8.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.17.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -130.9%.

