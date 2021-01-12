Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,100,202 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $616.86 Million, closed the last trade at $3.8 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 14.46% during that session. The SMTS stock price is -0.79% off its 52-week high price of $3.83 and 88.16% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 808.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) trade information

Sporting 14.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the SMTS stock price touched $3.83-0 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Sierra Metals Inc. shares have moved 14.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) have changed 18.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.45 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.21% from current levels.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.63% with a share float percentage of 64.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sierra Metals Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. with over 85.07 Million shares worth more than $125.06 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. held 52.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is West Family Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 1.66 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 Million and represent 1.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 1003136 shares of worth $3.01 Million while later fund manager owns 14.04 Thousand shares of worth $22.88 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

