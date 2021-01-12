SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1,157,489 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.52 Million, closed the last trade at $8.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -5.52% during that session. The SPI stock price is -456.26% off its 52-week high price of $46.67 and 93.44% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Despite being -5.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jan 07 when the SPI stock price touched $9.60-1 or saw a rise of 12.6%. Year-to-date, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. shares have moved 6.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) have changed 6.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 762.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 220.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -88.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -88.08% from current levels.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -41.1%.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.85% with a share float percentage of 16.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPI Energy Co., Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 560.91 Thousand shares worth more than $4.04 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Anson Funds Management LP held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 425.76 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.07 Million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 12825 shares of worth $101.19 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.11 Thousand shares of worth $34.8 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored