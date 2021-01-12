The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,386,219 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $692.16 Million, closed the last trade at $47.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The LOVE stock price is -10.31% off its 52-week high price of $52 and 91.54% above the 52-week low of $3.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 320.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 334.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.59.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

Despite being -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the LOVE stock price touched $52.00- or saw a rise of 9.35%. Year-to-date, The Lovesac Company shares have moved 9.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have changed 21.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.07% from current levels.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Lovesac Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +94.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -109.62%, compared to 55.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.5% and 1.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +32.1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $116.13 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $92.17 Million and $47.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26% for the current quarter and 46.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +67.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.58% with a share float percentage of 118.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Lovesac Company having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 1.46 Million shares worth more than $40.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc., with the holding of over 901.36 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.98 Million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 863245 shares of worth $27.52 Million while later fund manager owns 753.7 Thousand shares of worth $20.88 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored