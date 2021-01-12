Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,108,257 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.06 Million, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.82% during that session. The MLND stock price is -467.82% off its 52-week high price of $9.88 and 27.59% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 454.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) trade information

Sporting 4.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 05 when the MLND stock price touched $1.8175 or saw a rise of 4.26%. Year-to-date, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -18.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have changed -13.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 403.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +187.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.94% from current levels.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +81.5%.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.79% with a share float percentage of 44.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 1.77 Million shares worth more than $2.88 Million. As of September 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 9.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Great Point Partners LLC, with the holding of over 1.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.92 Million and represent 6.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 164300 shares of worth $267.81 Thousand while later fund manager owns 163.21 Thousand shares of worth $266.04 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored