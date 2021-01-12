SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) has a beta value of -5.36 and has seen 2,267,156 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.82 Million, closed the last trade at $6.61 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 15.36% during that session. The SGBX stock price is -47.35% off its 52-week high price of $9.74 and 82.45% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 906.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Sporting 15.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the SGBX stock price touched $7.20-8 or saw a rise of 8.19%. Year-to-date, SG Blocks, Inc. shares have moved 8.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) have changed 100.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 429.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 195.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.16% from current levels.

SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SG Blocks, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +152.29% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.7% and 107.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +91%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.3 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $337Million and $199Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1176% for the current quarter and 3920.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +95.4%.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.02% with a share float percentage of 13.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SG Blocks, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 40.6 Thousand shares worth more than $73.49 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.79 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.82 Thousand and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 45746 shares of worth $140.44 Thousand while later fund manager owns 19.79 Thousand shares of worth $35.82 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

