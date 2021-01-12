Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 10,822,657 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.22 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.57 per share which meant it gained $0.98 on the day or 21.35% during that session. The LMNL stock price is -464.63% off its 52-week high price of $31.45 and 36.98% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 772.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 993.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.58.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Sporting 21.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the LMNL stock price touched $5.78-1 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares have moved 35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have changed 36.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 892.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 133.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.11 while the price target rests at a high of $28.11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +404.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.26% from current levels.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +93.9%.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.78% with a share float percentage of 20.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liminal BioSciences Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.08 Million shares worth more than $34.33 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 13.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atom Investors LP, with the holding of over 53.03 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $590.26 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

