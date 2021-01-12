NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 5,720,460 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.27 Million, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 19.33% during that session. The NAOV stock price is -233.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 49.05% above the 52-week low of $0.535. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

Sporting 19.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the NAOV stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 2.78%. Year-to-date, NanoVibronix, Inc. shares have moved 37.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) have changed -4.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 900% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +900% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 900% from current levels.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -26.1%.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.17% with a share float percentage of 7.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NanoVibronix, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with over 503.23 Thousand shares worth more than $352.41 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. held 4.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amtrust Financial Services, Inc., with the holding of over 146.15 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.35 Thousand and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Clearwater Small Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.7% shares in the company for having 73953 shares of worth $51.79 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.7 Thousand shares of worth $3.99 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

