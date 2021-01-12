eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has a beta value of 3.31 and has seen 1,120,066 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $73.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The EXPI stock price is -14.25% off its 52-week high price of $83.95 and 91.14% above the 52-week low of $6.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 915.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Despite being -1.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the EXPI stock price touched $77.14- or saw a rise of 4.74%. Year-to-date, eXp World Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 16.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have changed 9.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -29.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.95% from current levels.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $522.25 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $447.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $274.02 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 90.6% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +60.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.75% with a share float percentage of 45.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eXp World Holdings, Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.14 Million shares worth more than $126.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.73 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.92 Million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 1175972 shares of worth $49.85 Million while later fund manager owns 784.37 Thousand shares of worth $31.64 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.

