Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,276,343 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.51 Million, closed the last trade at $4.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -3.42% during that session. The KXIN stock price is -216.79% off its 52-week high price of $13.4 and 90.54% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Despite being -3.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the KXIN stock price touched $4.96-1 or saw a rise of 14.72%. Year-to-date, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares have moved 13.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) have changed 4.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 576.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 44.59.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 89.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.73% with a share float percentage of 7.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaixin Auto Holdings having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CSS LLC with over 140.66 Thousand shares worth more than $80.18 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, CSS LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., with the holding of over 100Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57Thousand and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 52259 shares of worth $194.93 Thousand while later fund manager owns 24.68 Thousand shares of worth $14.07 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.

