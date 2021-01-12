Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,714,090 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.48 Million, closed the last trade at $2.3 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 15% during that session. The XCUR stock price is -43.48% off its 52-week high price of $3.3 and 58.39% above the 52-week low of $0.957. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 523.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 379.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Sporting 15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the XCUR stock price touched $2.45-6 or saw a rise of 6.12%. Year-to-date, Exicure, Inc. shares have moved 29.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have changed 41.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 945.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 334.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +682.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 160.87% from current levels.

Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exicure, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.83%, compared to 14.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.1% and -1200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1363%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.47 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $310Million and $1.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 696.8% for the current quarter and 138.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.2%.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.17% with a share float percentage of 60.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exicure, Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with over 7.34 Million shares worth more than $12.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited held 16.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, with the holding of over 6.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.21 Million and represent 15.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 1621663 shares of worth $2.84 Million while later fund manager owns 1.27 Million shares of worth $1.99 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.

