Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 103,064,955 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.2 per share which meant it gained $3.17 on the day or 31.61% during that session. The CCIV stock price is -6.06% off its 52-week high price of $14 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 861.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.3% with a share float percentage of 28.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Churchill Capital Corp IV having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sculptor Capital, LP with over 6Million shares worth more than $58.65 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sculptor Capital, LP held 2.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 5.38 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.59 Million and represent 2.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 102040 shares of worth $997.95 Thousand while later fund manager owns 54.36 Thousand shares of worth $523.44 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

