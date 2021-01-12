Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1,186,471 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.9 Million, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.8% during that session. The CERC stock price is -109.68% off its 52-week high price of $5.2 and 38.71% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 381.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerecor Inc. (CERC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) trade information

Despite being -0.8% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 05 when the CERC stock price touched $3.18-2 or saw a rise of 22.01%. Year-to-date, Cerecor Inc. shares have moved -6.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) have changed -7.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 262.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +262.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 262.9% from current levels.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerecor Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -163.33%, compared to 14.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -500% and 58.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +64.3%.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.62% with a share float percentage of 70.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerecor Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 30.01 Million shares worth more than $68.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Armistice Capital, LLC held 40.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.79 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.18 Million and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 1057944 shares of worth $2.41 Million while later fund manager owns 939.67 Thousand shares of worth $2.14 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.

