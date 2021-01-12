Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 21,582,049 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $913.21 Million, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The GSAT stock price is -14.55% off its 52-week high price of $0.63 and 58.18% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) trade information

Despite being -1.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the GSAT stock price touched $0.6284 or saw a rise of 12.64%. Year-to-date, Globalstar, Inc. shares have moved 62.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 60.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) have changed 69.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.55 while the price target rests at a high of $0.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0% from current levels.

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +280.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.66% with a share float percentage of 54.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Globalstar, Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 99.92 Million shares worth more than $30.66 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. held 5.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 50.23 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.41 Million and represent 3.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 15574538 shares of worth $4.78 Million while later fund manager owns 14.76 Million shares of worth $4.53 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.

