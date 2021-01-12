CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 2,218,459 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.9 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.08 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The CNX stock price is -8.49% off its 52-week high price of $14.19 and 67.43% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the CNX stock price touched $13.38- or saw a rise of 2.47%. Year-to-date, CNX Resources Corporation shares have moved 20.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) have changed 21.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +37.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.26% from current levels.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNX Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +57.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 173.08%, compared to -34.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -63.6% and -54.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400.14 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $415.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $508.99 Million and $416.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.4% for the current quarter and -0.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -111.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.7%.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.52% with a share float percentage of 94.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Resources Corporation having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 35.59 Million shares worth more than $335.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ held 15.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $226.39 Million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 12751607 shares of worth $120.38 Million while later fund manager owns 7.59 Million shares of worth $71.69 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.38% of company’s outstanding stock.

