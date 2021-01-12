Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has a beta value of 3.46 and has seen 1,621,743 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82 Billion, closed the recent trade at $31.87 per share which meant it gained $2.93 on the day or 10.12% during that session. The CWH stock price is -33.32% off its 52-week high price of $42.49 and 89.33% above the 52-week low of $3.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) trade information

Sporting 10.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the CWH stock price touched $32.45- or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, Camping World Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 21.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have changed 11.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +56.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.87% from current levels.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Camping World Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1100%, compared to -23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 134.3% and 1133.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $964.93 Million and $1.03 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.1% for the current quarter and 13.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -685.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.7%.

CWH Dividends

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 1.31%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.99% with a share float percentage of 81.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camping World Holdings, Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.11 Million shares worth more than $151.99 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Abrams Capital Management, L.P. held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Crestview Partners II GP, L.P., with the holding of over 2.99 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.82 Million and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 908757 shares of worth $27.04 Million while later fund manager owns 821.65 Thousand shares of worth $24.44 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.

