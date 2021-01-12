Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 2,449,448 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.64 Million, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.78% during that session. The BGI stock price is -56.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 74.6% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

Sporting 6.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the BGI stock price touched $1.5 or saw a rise of 16%. Year-to-date, Birks Group Inc. shares have moved 46.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) have changed 41.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 80.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 51.29.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +33.2%.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.1% with a share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Birks Group Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 10Thousand shares worth more than $6.76 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Royal Bank of Canada held 0.1% of shares outstanding.

