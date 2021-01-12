Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) has a beta value of 4.13 and has seen 1,421,454 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.39 Million, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The AYRO stock price is -57.97% off its 52-week high price of $10.6 and 73.17% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Despite being -1.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the AYRO stock price touched $7.30-8 or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, Ayro, Inc. shares have moved 10.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) have changed 12.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.5%.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.64% with a share float percentage of 1.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ayro, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 98.52 Thousand shares worth more than $291.63 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 62.91 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.23 Thousand and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Total Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 12029 shares of worth $88.89 Thousand while later fund manager owns 10.98 Thousand shares of worth $81.11 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.

