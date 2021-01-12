Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,013,172 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.82 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.31 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.38% during that session. The AUPH stock price is -43.12% off its 52-week high price of $20.48 and 31.31% above the 52-week low of $9.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Sporting 1.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the AUPH stock price touched $14.81- or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 4.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) have changed 0.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.9 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +109.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.09% from current levels.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.25%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.4% and 81.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +142.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $30Million and $31Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.3% for the current quarter and -35.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -53%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.87% with a share float percentage of 61.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Healthcor Management LP with over 8.87 Million shares worth more than $130.71 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Healthcor Management LP held 7.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 5.17 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.19 Million and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 1383986 shares of worth $21.04 Million while later fund manager owns 1.27 Million shares of worth $19.37 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

