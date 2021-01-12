Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,076,795 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.51 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.31% during that session. The SBE stock price is -16.4% off its 52-week high price of $49.48 and 77.93% above the 52-week low of $9.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) trade information

Sporting 0.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the SBE stock price touched $44.90- or saw a rise of 5.32%. Year-to-date, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation shares have moved 6.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) have changed 12.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.82% with a share float percentage of 97.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.14 Million shares worth more than $33.4 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 6.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Governors Lane LP, with the holding of over 961.49 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15Million and represent 3.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 168489 shares of worth $2.23 Million while later fund manager owns 20.35 Thousand shares of worth $317.49 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored