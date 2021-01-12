Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,141,577 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $441.02 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.53 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The ACAM stock price is -2.78% off its 52-week high price of $11.85 and 17.61% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the ACAM stock price touched $11.85- or saw a rise of 2.28%. Year-to-date, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 3.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) have changed 12.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 301.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 247.43.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.26% with a share float percentage of 104.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 3Million shares worth more than $30.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 1.92 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.61 Million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 72048 shares of worth $736.33 Thousand while later fund manager owns 11.02 Thousand shares of worth $112.62 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.

