Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,382,422 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.22 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 4.82% during that session. The EOSE stock price is -5.1% off its 52-week high price of $31.76 and 66.88% above the 52-week low of $10.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 Million shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Sporting 4.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the EOSE stock price touched $31.76- or saw a rise of 4.86%. Year-to-date, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. shares have moved 45.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have changed 106.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

