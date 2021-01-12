Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1,003,130 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $619.23 Million, closed the last trade at $30.28 per share which meant it gained $2.8 on the day or 10.19% during that session. The DAC stock price is -1.06% off its 52-week high price of $30.6 and 91.74% above the 52-week low of $2.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 813.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 448.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Danaos Corporation (DAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.22.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) trade information

Sporting 10.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the DAC stock price touched $30.60- or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, Danaos Corporation shares have moved 41.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) have changed 71.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 707.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -52.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -63.67% from current levels.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +78.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +361% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.23% with a share float percentage of 50.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Danaos Corporation having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NatWest Group plc with over 2.52 Million shares worth more than $18.47 Million. As of September 29, 2020, NatWest Group plc held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is No Street GP LP, with the holding of over 1.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.83 Million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

