Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 9,194,071 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.95 Billion, closed the recent trade at $30.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The FCX stock price is -4.88% off its 52-week high price of $31.78 and 84.09% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Despite being -0.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jan 07 when the FCX stock price touched $31.78- or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have moved 16.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have changed 23.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +18.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.89% from current levels.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +132.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2550%, compared to 1.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1650% and 393.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.11 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.74 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.91 Billion and $2.8 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and 69.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -109.8%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 26 and January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 3.48%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.81% with a share float percentage of 74.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 1037 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 154.75 Million shares worth more than $2.42 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 114.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 Billion and represent 7.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 40725183 shares of worth $636.94 Million while later fund manager owns 33.71 Million shares of worth $527.3 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

