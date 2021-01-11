Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 1,881,161 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.4 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.83 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 16.94% during that session. The XBIO stock price is -106.71% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 84.45% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 973.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Sporting 16.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the XBIO stock price touched $2.94-3 or saw a rise of 3.39%. Year-to-date, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 39.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) have changed 24.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 527.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 144.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +76.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.66% from current levels.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +34.4%.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.86% with a share float percentage of 0.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 59.21 Thousand shares worth more than $53.58 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 26.99 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.43 Thousand and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

