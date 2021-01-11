VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) has a beta value of 4.98 and has seen 2,170,282 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $174.48 Million, closed the last trade at $10.3 per share which meant it lost -$1.63 on the day or -13.66% during that session. The VVPR stock price is -136.21% off its 52-week high price of $24.33 and 94.27% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Despite being -13.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jan 07 when the VVPR stock price touched $12.15- or saw a rise of 15.23%. Year-to-date, VivoPower International PLC shares have moved 10.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) have changed 25.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 171.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 96.28.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -252.9%.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.56% with a share float percentage of 5.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VivoPower International PLC having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 341.6 Thousand shares worth more than $3.13 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 61.13 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $559.96 Thousand and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 15800 shares of worth $143.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.38 Thousand shares of worth $58Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

