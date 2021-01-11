Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,557,200 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75 Billion, closed the recent trade at $24.47 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 3.03% during that session. The TTCF stock price is -11.16% off its 52-week high price of $27.2 and 57.79% above the 52-week low of $10.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Sporting 3.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 06 when the TTCF stock price touched $24.83- or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Tattooed Chef, Inc. shares have moved 6.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) have changed 33.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +6.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.44% from current levels.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -169.8%.

