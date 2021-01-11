Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 14,868,414 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $904.14 Million, closed the last trade at $6.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -10.85% during that session. The EBON stock price is -116.67% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 44.93% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Despite being -10.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 04 when the EBON stock price touched $8.87-2 or saw a rise of 22.21%. Year-to-date, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares have moved 13.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) have changed 65.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 955.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 256.92.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.8% with a share float percentage of 0.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebang International Holdings Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. with over 151.89 Thousand shares worth more than $1.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, with the holding of over 55.44 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $578.22 Thousand and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 205986 shares of worth $1.01 Million while later fund manager owns 42.25 Thousand shares of worth $206.19 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored