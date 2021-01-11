Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 1,128,653 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.39 Million, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 18.26% during that session. The APWC stock price is -2.46% off its 52-week high price of $2.92 and 68.77% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 321.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 830.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) trade information

Sporting 18.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the APWC stock price touched $2.92-2 or saw a rise of 2.31%. Year-to-date, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares have moved 28.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) have changed 31.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -155.7%.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.3% with a share float percentage of 25.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 38.31 Thousand shares worth more than $47.12 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 37.68 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.35 Thousand and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

