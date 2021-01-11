Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,141,537 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.84 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.27 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The APRE stock price is -725.43% off its 52-week high price of $43.5 and 11.57% above the 52-week low of $4.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 791.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the APRE stock price touched $5.38-0 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 8.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have changed -80.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +89.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.12% from the levels at last check today.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -64.9% .

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.8% with a share float percentage of 100.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.16 Million shares worth more than $76.03 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.27 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.59 Million and represent 10.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 600000 shares of worth $15.14 Million while later fund manager owns 535.7 Thousand shares of worth $13.52 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored