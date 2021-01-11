Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 17,072,802 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $429.24 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.31 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 45.28% during that session. The SIFY stock price is -29.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 75.76% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 346.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 130.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) trade information

Sporting 45.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the SIFY stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 24.58%. Year-to-date, Sify Technologies Limited shares have moved 77.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 73.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) have changed 105%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -43.1%.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.8% with a share float percentage of 0.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sify Technologies Limited having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 540.13 Thousand shares worth more than $550.93 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd., with the holding of over 266.93 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $272.27 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 91200 shares of worth $93.02 Thousand while later fund manager owns 13.63 Thousand shares of worth $13.9 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

