fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 3.04 and has seen 20,750,199 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.31 per share which meant it lost -$1.06 on the day or -3.74% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -128.09% off its 52-week high price of $62.29 and 81.69% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.84.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Despite being -3.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 05 when the FUBO stock price touched $30.77- or saw a rise of 11.24%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc. shares have moved -2.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have changed -5.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +119.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.53% from current levels.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +33.7%.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Growth Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 69160 shares of worth $1.92 Million while later fund manager owns 65.9 Thousand shares of worth $1.83 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored