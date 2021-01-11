Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 5,198,698 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $534.99 Million, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.24% during that session. The DNN stock price is -5.06% off its 52-week high price of $0.83 and 75.95% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

Despite being -3.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the DNN stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 5.33%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved 21.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) have changed 54.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.69 while the price target rests at a high of $1.23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.66% from current levels.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42.3%.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.92% with a share float percentage of 16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 20.43 Million shares worth more than $8.31 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd held 3.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 15.8 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.43 Million and represent 2.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 12812170 shares of worth $4.54 Million while later fund manager owns 9.58 Million shares of worth $3.62 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.

