Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 9,653,405 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.79 Billion, closed the recent trade at $229.68 per share which meant it lost -$10.57 on the day or -4.4% during that session. The BIDU stock price is -8.4% off its 52-week high price of $248.98 and 64.3% above the 52-week low of $82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 26 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.67.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Despite being -4.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the BIDU stock price touched $248.98 or saw a rise of 7.59%. Year-to-date, Baidu, Inc. shares have moved 6.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have changed 42.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baidu, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +81.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.45%, compared to 19.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -29% and 47.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.7%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.64 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.03 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.13 Billion and $3.22 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.5% for the current quarter and 25% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -91.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.41%.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.91% with a share float percentage of 69.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baidu, Inc. having a total of 1004 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.54 Million shares worth more than $1.59 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 10.55 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 Billion and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 5123945 shares of worth $648.64 Million while later fund manager owns 4.12 Million shares of worth $548.61 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored