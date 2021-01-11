TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) has a beta value of 2.93 and has seen 1,004,412 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.62 Million, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 13.99% during that session. The TGA stock price is -26.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.44 and 73.68% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 487.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 818.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.83 while the price target rests at a high of $2.91. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +155.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.19% from current levels.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.44 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $19.79 Million and $20.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 104.4% for the current quarter and 116.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -125.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.14%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 Million and represent 4.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 3402269 shares of worth $1.39 Million while later fund manager owns 403.94 Thousand shares of worth $155.68 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.

