NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 1,678,815 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $110.3 per share which meant it lost -$4.27 on the day or -3.73% during that session. The NTES stock price is -4.08% off its 52-week high price of $114.8 and 51.8% above the 52-week low of $53.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NetEase, Inc. (NTES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 30 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.66.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Despite being -3.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the NTES stock price touched $114.8 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, NetEase, Inc. shares have moved 15.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have changed 25.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.05 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.1 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.25 Billion and $2.23 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.5% for the current quarter and 38.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +60.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.25%.

NTES Dividends

NetEase, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.93 at a share yield of 0.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.22%.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.63% with a share float percentage of 43.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NetEase, Inc. having a total of 876 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.59 Million shares worth more than $2.05 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 17.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with the holding of over 20.71 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.88 Billion and represent 15.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.32% shares in the company for having 5674576 shares of worth $492.5 Million while later fund manager owns 4.94 Million shares of worth $429.1 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.76% of company’s outstanding stock.

