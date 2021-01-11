Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,754,223 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.1 Billion, closed the recent trade at $113.15 per share which meant it lost -$5.32 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The BILI stock price is -6.76% off its 52-week high price of $120.8 and 82.99% above the 52-week low of $19.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 26 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Despite being -4.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the BILI stock price touched $120.8 or saw a rise of 6.33%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc. shares have moved 32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed 49.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump -36.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $114. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +0.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.81% from current levels.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bilibili Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +149.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -142.55%, compared to 19.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -135.7% and -55% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +89.2%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $545.6 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $535.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $286.89 Million and $331.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 90.2% for the current quarter and 61.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -50.8%.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.84% with a share float percentage of 64.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc. having a total of 400 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.78 Million shares worth more than $489.99 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 28.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 10Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $416Million and represent 23.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 12.15% shares in the company for having 5103558 shares of worth $320.81 Million while later fund manager owns 2.73 Million shares of worth $121.83 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.49% of company’s outstanding stock.

