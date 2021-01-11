LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,394,014 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -2.86% during that session. The LX stock price is -148.97% off its 52-week high price of $16.93 and 11.18% above the 52-week low of $6.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Despite being -2.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 05 when the LX stock price touched $7.16-5 or saw a rise of 5.03%. Year-to-date, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 1.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have changed -1.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.7.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -71.02%, compared to -8.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.9% and 163.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.7% with a share float percentage of 32.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.4 Million shares worth more than $23.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., with the holding of over 2.85 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.54 Million and represent 2.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 2371020 shares of worth $16.24 Million while later fund manager owns 1.45 Million shares of worth $11.92 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.

