Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1,645,439 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $554.67 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.92 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The LXRX stock price is -14.03% off its 52-week high price of $4.47 and 73.72% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the LXRX stock price touched $4.21-7 or saw a rise of 7.37%. Year-to-date, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 14.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have changed 25%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +53.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -48.98% from current levels.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +197.9%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.96% with a share float percentage of 92.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 60.24 Million shares worth more than $86.75 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Artal Group S.A. held 49.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.29 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.37 Million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.1% shares in the company for having 3753685 shares of worth $5.74 Million while later fund manager owns 1.88 Million shares of worth $2.71 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.

