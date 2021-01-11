DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) has a beta value of 5.58 and has seen 8,828,589 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.48 Million, closed the last trade at $4.49 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 7.93% during that session. The DPW stock price is -143.65% off its 52-week high price of $10.94 and 88.2% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Sporting 7.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the DPW stock price touched $4.65-3 or saw a rise of 3.44%. Year-to-date, DPW Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 3.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) have changed 2.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +94.9%.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.23% with a share float percentage of 7.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DPW Holdings, Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gsa Capital Partners Llp with over 298.25 Thousand shares worth more than $599.47 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Gsa Capital Partners Llp held 1.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 57.36 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.3 Thousand and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 53961 shares of worth $108.46 Thousand while later fund manager owns 17.82 Thousand shares of worth $97.27 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

