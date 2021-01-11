The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 7,496,470 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.63 Million, closed the last trade at $12.89 per share which meant it lost -$4.21 on the day or -24.62% during that session. The NCTY stock price is -115.83% off its 52-week high price of $27.82 and 84.17% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The9 Limited (NCTY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Despite being -24.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jan 07 when the NCTY stock price touched $27.82- or saw a rise of 53.67%. Year-to-date, The9 Limited shares have moved 264.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 264.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) have changed 295.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 182.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 49.91.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +56.9%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.23% with a share float percentage of 4.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The9 Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI Holdings, LLC with over 219.28 Thousand shares worth more than $694.67 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, CVI Holdings, LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, with the holding of over 100.87 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.54 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

