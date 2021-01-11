Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 3,240,495 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $910.15 Million, closed the recent trade at $8.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.12% during that session. The INN stock price is -42.33% off its 52-week high price of $12.24 and 73.02% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) trade information

Despite being -0.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 06 when the INN stock price touched $9.73-1 or saw a rise of 11.56%. Year-to-date, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares have moved -4.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have changed -6.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +27.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.65% from current levels.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.64 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $133.78 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -59.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +71.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -5%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.08% with a share float percentage of 96.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.64 Million shares worth more than $101.76 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 18.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.72 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.07 Million and represent 12.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.35% shares in the company for having 6717645 shares of worth $58.38 Million while later fund manager owns 4.65 Million shares of worth $24.55 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.4% of company’s outstanding stock.

