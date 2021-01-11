DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,314,753 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.72 Million, closed the last trade at $3.91 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 9.52% during that session. The DBVT stock price is -232.99% off its 52-week high price of $13.02 and 65.47% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -32% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.63%.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.81% with a share float percentage of 33.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DBV Technologies S.A. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 14.61 Million shares worth more than $25.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 13.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 7.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.03 Million and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Meridian Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 445516 shares of worth $770.74 Thousand while later fund manager owns 396.68 Thousand shares of worth $686.26 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.

