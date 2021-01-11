Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 2,362,909 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.5 Million, closed the last trade at $4.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -5.22% during that session. The ENVB stock price is -15.42% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 20.48% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 635.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 635.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Despite being -5.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the ENVB stock price touched $5.25-1 or saw a rise of 13.46%. Year-to-date, Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 6.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) have changed -31.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1001.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1001.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1001.32% from current levels.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +86.2%.

