Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 3.3 and has seen 12,269,699 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.89 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 15.64% during that session. The MARK stock price is -57.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.56 and 88.94% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Sporting 15.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the MARK stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 5.8%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 19.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed 38.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +88.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 88.05% from current levels.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Remark Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.92%, compared to 3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +94.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.41 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $260Million and $320Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1596.2% for the current quarter and 1493.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -8.9%.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.15% with a share float percentage of 12.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remark Holdings, Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.8 Million shares worth more than $2.11 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc., with the holding of over 1.66 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 Million and represent 1.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 1175227 shares of worth $1.38 Million while later fund manager owns 501.49 Thousand shares of worth $586.75 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.

