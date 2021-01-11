Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 4,864,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.87 Million, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The SENS stock price is -104.6% off its 52-week high price of $1.78 and 59.77% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) trade information

Despite being -1.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 05 when the SENS stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 28.39%. Year-to-date, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -0.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) have changed 116.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.4 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.02% from current levels.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +106.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.51%, compared to 2.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -82%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.78 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.95 Million and $880Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -68.9% for the current quarter and 63.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.1%.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.42% with a share float percentage of 50.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings, Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 14.56 Million shares worth more than $5.64 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 5.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 14.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.48 Million and represent 5.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 4589010 shares of worth $1.78 Million while later fund manager owns 2.12 Million shares of worth $820.06 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored